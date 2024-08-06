Crane rams into house at Pul Prahladpur, killing one and injuring four labourers

A crane rammed into a house, killing one labourer and injuring four others, in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur early Tuesday morning, the police said.

According to the officer, the incident took place near the Okhla metro site at MB Road. “We received a call at 3.54 a.m. wherein the caller informed us that a heavy-duty crane was found rammed into a house,” he said.

The impact of the crane colliding with the house led to the collapse of a wall, he added.

The deceased — Gariba, 35 — succumbed to the critical injuries in his head, while four others — Khem Chand, Har Kaur, Rameshwar and Ghanshyam — received injuries on their hands and legs and were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Gariba was declared dead.

“The deceased and injured were labourers of the Public Works Department hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi who were living near the site and sleeping in the house,” police said.

The driver of the crane, which belongs to a private company and was deployed at the ongoing metro project at Okhla T-point, ran from the spot, they said. According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle as he took a turn onto MB Road, and rammed it into the house, which was situated on the carriageway.

“The family members of the victims have been informed and a case under relevant sections has been registered against the crane driver,” said the officer. He added that teams have been formed to nab the accused.