Cracker ban violation sparks AAP-BJP war of words

November 14, 2023

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday alleged that air pollution levels in the national capital shot up as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders instigated residents to burn firecrackers, which were transported into the city from BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for Deepavali.

Reacting to it, the BJP said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi “should stop peddling lies” and speak up against stubble burning in Punjab, where the party is in power.

Mr. Rai’s statement came as city residents woke up to toxic haze after the ban on crackers was flouted on Deepavali night.

Delhi has been grappling with high pollution levels for over a fortnight now, with stubble burning from neighbouring States being the main contributor, according to the Commission on Air Quality Management data.

AAP has been flayed for failing to put an end to the practice of crop residue burning in Punjab, a State which had faced repeated criticism from the party for farm fires when it was ruled by the Congress.

However, the Delhi Environment Minister said the Capital would not have suffered from high pollution after Deepavali had some individuals, including police personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, not permitted the transportation of firecrackers into the city.

“Many citizens were following the apex court ban, but BJP leaders instigated them to burst crackers brought from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” he said without taking any names.

‘Curbs to continue’

He said the pollution control measures imposed under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue till further orders.

A call on the implementation of the odd-even vehicle-rationing scheme will be taken only after the air quality reaches the ‘severe’ category, he said.

A reading between zero and 50 on the AQI is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said residents are paying for the lackadaisical attitude of the ruling AAP. “The ban on crackers was notified by the Delhi government late. Till then, vendors had a long window to sell crackers,” he alleged.

Moreover, the Delhi government did not take any steps to enforce the ban, he said. “Gopal Rai should tell how many government teams toured the Capital and sought police help to conduct raids?” the senior BJP leader said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the government should make an all-weather plan to tackle pollution. “For the past month, Delhi is facing the brunt of pollution, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is silent on stubble burning in Punjab,” he said.

