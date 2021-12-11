Crackdown on tandoors singes small-scale food vendors

Move in sync with findings of experts who say coal-based ovens ‘contribute heavily’ to local emissions

The crackdown by municipal corporations on coal-based clay ovens (tandoors) in the city, as part of their measures to curb air pollution, has left small-scale food vendors unhappy but the move is in sync with the findings of experts who say “tandoors contribute heavily” towards local emissions.

“As per my calculations, 1 kg of coal used in a tandoor emits equivalent particulate matter as 300 BS IV diesel vehicles running for 1 km,” said Polash Mukerjee, head for air pollution at the India Programme of the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group.

Need for cleaner fuels

Mr. Mukerjee added that coal or wood-fuelled tandoors represent a significant part of area emissions and need to transition to cleaner fuels, especially in densely populated areas with poor ventilation.

A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation official said after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) eliminated the use of coal and firewood for clay ovens in 2018, a total of “95%” of eateries under the civic body switched to either gas-based or a wood charcoal-based tandoors.

The SDMC said a total of 208 tandoors have been dismantled by the civic body over the last two months while “152 conversions” to LPG-based alternative have been “ensured” as part of its pollution prevention plan.

However, for more than one and a half years, Sunita Trikha’s LPG-based tandoor has been lying unused at her roadside dhaba in the Jor Bagh area after the 62-year-old parted ways with her traditional coal-based clay oven during the pandemic.

“We used to have a coal-based tandoor. About two years ago, (civic) officers came and said we will have to pay a fine of ₹20,000. We said we can’t pay that much. They asked us to switch quickly to LPG and we did so. But since the pandemic, we get fewer customers and heating the tandoor for only a handful of customers is not economically viable. So, we have closed it,” she said, pointing to the dust covered tandoor lying in a corner of the dhaba.

Ms. Trikha is one among the many small-scale food vendors who complained that the LPG-based alternative has resulted in an increase in cost “which is not feasible”. Another dhaba owner from East of Kailash said he was doubtful on whether the restrictions on using a traditional tandoor would help cut down air pollution levels.

Pocket pinch

“After the use of coal and firewood was eliminated, we were left with compressed natural gas (CNG), wood charcoal and LPG as the alternative fuel source for our tandoors. A 19 kg LPG cylinder for commercial use costs ₹2,100 and it does not power the tandoor for even a day. Coal costs close to ₹1,000 and it lasts much longer and adds to the taste. Using an LPG cylinder is getting expensive because you cannot operate it for long and wood charcoal is cheap but does not last long,” said a dhaba owner based in the city’s Aurobindo Marg area.

However, bigger establishments, such as Essex Farms, are content with the shift. Its director Ashish Goyle said the gas-based tandoors “make no difference to the food preparation or the cost” and he was “happy” with the alternative, which they first adopted close to four years ago.

“Unlike the bigger establishments, the problem is that the roadside vendors hesitate to convert their tandoor. About 5% of the eateries are still using the traditional tandoor, in secrecy. During winters, we pay extra attention to this because of the weather and the increase in pollution levels. However, the larger goal is to move towards electric tandoors and step away from gas-based options as well to reduce emissions completely,” the senior SDMC official said.