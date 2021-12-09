Crackdown on criminal gangs, 7 in net

The police on Wednesday arrested two members of the ‘takkar-maar’ gang for robbing a man.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar, 23, and Himanshu, 22, both residents of Patel Nagar. one Umesh Kumar, a collection agent of a Narela-based factory owner, said that a scooter hit him on Sarai Rohilla flyover. Two men then snatched his bag carrying ₹17.36 lakh and cheques worth ₹6.25 lakh and fled.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation was taken up.

During probe, the police scanned CCTV footage of the route taken by the victim and identified the scooty. The two-wheeler was found registered in the name of a woman. The woman said that she had give her scooty to her relative Deepak, who was found absconding, the police said.

The police then examined Deepak’s call detail records and identified Himanshu and Neeraj who were then arrested. Other members of the gang are yet to be arrested, the police said.

In another development, five people, who used to rob people at knifepoint by luring them to use their public transport at cheaper rates, were arrested. Mr. Kalsi said that the accused have been identified as Shahnoor, Asif, Vijay Kumar, Sunny Verma and Sazid.The police said The complainant told the police that he was waiting at Kashmere Gate for a bus to Khanpur when a white-coloured car stopped and the driver offered to drop him at his destination for ₹50, lesser than what autorickshaws charge.

The victim agreed, but a km or two later, two other passengers sat in the vehicle and put a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to part with his belongings.

“They robbed his gold ring, mobile phone, bag, ₹3,000 and then thrashed him. When the complainant resisted, one of the accused attacked him with with the knife. They threw him on the Ring Road and fled away,” Mr. Kalsi said.

During investigation, the police kept a watch in the area and spotted the same vehicle on December 6 after which Vijay, Shahnoor and Arif were arrested. Subsequently, the other two were arrested as well. They confessed that they used to target single passengers to rob during night hours with the same modus operandi, Mr. Kalsi said.