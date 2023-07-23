Crackdown on chinese manja: 120 rolls seized across Delhi markets

July 23, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - New Delhi

Following Commissioner Sanjay Arora’s order to crack down on the sale of Chinese manja, searches were carried out in 323 markets across the city, and nearly 120 rolls of the illegal thread used for kite-flying were seized, the police said on Saturday.

According to a senior officer, in the first two days of the drive on July 19 and 20, legal action was taken against 44 people and over 216 traders were given warnings.

The move follows the death of a seven-year-old girl on Wednesday whose throat was slit by a stray piece of Chinese manja while she was travelling on a motorcycle with her family in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

In a similar incident on Saturday morning, the police said a 49-year-old man, Amarjeet, was injured while he was travelling with his son near the ITO flyover.

“The injured person did not want any police action as he went to a private hospital for first aid. Hence, no medical examination was conducted. During the inquiry so far, it appears to be a regular thread and not Chinese manja,” an officer said.

According to an action-taken report issued by Mr. Arora on Saturday regarding the drive, investigation must be carried out to trace the source of the seizures to make the exercise meaningful along with seizures. “Progress on this count should be reflected on a weekly basis by highlighting those cases where the source of the seized Chinese manja was traced and the manufacturing set up was disrupted,” it added.

The Commissioner said there is a need of uniformity in taking legal action. Some police stations are registering FIRs under Section 188 of IPC — which is punishable with imprisonment for one month or with fine which may extend to ₹200, or both — while others are preparing kalandras (registration of cases) under Section 5/15 of the Environment (Protection) Act — which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with a fine up to ₹1 lakh, or both.

In the report, Mr. Arora told officials it must be ensured that where ever manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of thread made of nylon, synthetic material and/or floated with synthetic substance which is non-biodegradable (commonly known as Chinese manja), for kite-flying is detected, correct legal action must be taken by invoking Environment (Protection) Act.