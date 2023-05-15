Crackdown fails to take bull bars by the horns on Delhi roads

May 15, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

The installation of crash guards in front of vehicles saw a decline in recent years following a crackdown by Delhi Police. However, the use of crash bars, popularly known as ‘bull bars’, on the back of cars continues unabated.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court ordered the government and the concerned authorities to ensure strict action against unauthorised fitment of crash guards.

Legal action

The direction came on a PIL, filed in December 2017 through advocate Anil K. Aggarwal. “The ground reality is that crash guards are being installed illegally, even on government vehicles. There are a lot of government officials who protect their vehicles [using crash guards],” he told The Hindu.

The owner of a car accessories shop in Karol Bagh, which houses the Capital’s biggest automotive market, said he does not sell front crash guards as it will lead to fines.

“But you can get away with fitting a rear guard,” he claimed.

However, a Delhi Police officer said that installing crash guards on either end of a vehicle is punishable, with fines ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

Mr. Aggarwal said automobile companies do not provide for these fitments at the time of manufacturing or sale, as crash guards could cause air bags inside cars to malfunction.

“Modern cars have crumble or impact zones at the front and rear, while the passenger cabin in the middle is made rigid. It is to ensure that the centre of the car remains protected while the front and rear portions crumble on impact,” he explained.

Government action

In response to the plea before the High Court, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a circular to the Principal Secretaries (Transport) of all States and Union Territories, directing action against the installation of crash guards.

As a result, the High Court on May 3 this year closed the PIL with a direction to “ensure strict compliance of the statutory provisions in respect of the violators”.

The PIL had also sought the court to direct the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to prescribe terms and conditions under which vehicles with crash guards are not offered insurance.

However, IRDAI had stated that this was not possible, as the “insured vehicles may install guards after getting the insurance and the same may also be removed”.