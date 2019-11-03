Crack on metro track, services hit

Services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed on the track between Indraprastha and Pragati Maidan metro stations.
“There is a welding defect on the track of one line running between Indraprastha and Pragati Maidan stations of the Blue Line. Trains are being run in the section at a cautionary slower speed,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official.
Weather conditions
“The welds at times get fractured due to change in temperature or weather conditions... it generally happens in the early morning hours. Saturday’s defect was also noticed in the morning and was secured as per established norms.
A DMRC maintenance team will carry out repairs after the close of services,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor