Crack on metro track, services hit

Services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed on the track between Indraprastha and Pragati Maidan metro stations.

“There is a welding defect on the track of one line running between Indraprastha and Pragati Maidan stations of the Blue Line. Trains are being run in the section at a cautionary slower speed,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official.

Weather conditions

“The welds at times get fractured due to change in temperature or weather conditions... it generally happens in the early morning hours. Saturday’s defect was also noticed in the morning and was secured as per established norms.

A DMRC maintenance team will carry out repairs after the close of services,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.