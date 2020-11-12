CPWD launches design competition for ‘iconic structure’ at New India Garden

NEW DELHI

12 November 2020 23:13 IST

It could be a tower or sculpture built at a height of 134m

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Thursday launched a design competition for an “iconic structure” at the proposed New India Garden along the Yamuna near Purana Qila as a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The structure could be a tower or sculpture with a maximum height of 134 metres, according to the project brief released by the CPWD.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said the competition would be held to “crowd-source implementable ideas for the conceptual architectural and structural design of the iconic structure at Nav Bharat Udyan (New India Garden), New Delhi to commemorate 75th year of Indian Independence”. As a part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the existing 2.9-km-long Central Vista Axis from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate would be extended till the garden spread over 20.22 acre, the statement said. An official said a pathway connecting the existing Central Vista to the new garden could be part of the plan.

“The Central Vista Master Plan envisages developing/redeveloping Central Vista as a world class public space, restoring its grandeur as an architectural icon, housing modern facilities for efficient functioning of administration, strengthening cultural institutions and commemorating 75th year of Indian independence...Spread over 20.22 acres, Nav Bharat Udyan will be open to the public and is being designed to have an iconic structure and infotainment facilities,” the Ministry said.

The features in the garden would showcase historical and cultural heritage and “symbolise unity in diversity and aspirations of the New India”, it said.

Among the requirements for the design, the CPWD asked: “The structure should be iconic in design and represent the national capitalcity. For example, at present India Gate erected by the British in the Central Vista in the early 20th century prominently signifies Delhi. The proposed iconic structure being built in the independent India should now become a new symbol of the Capital.”

The structure should be built to last, like the Iron Pillar in Qutub Minar, it said, adding that it should use indigenous materials in keeping with the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bhart” or self-reliant India. The project is expected to be completed by August 15, 2022 to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Indian citizens and organisations would be able to apply for the competition, which will have a prize of ₹5 lakh for the winning entry. The deadline for entries would be December 11 and the CPWD would announce the winner in the last week of December, it said.