CPI(ML) leader on hunger strike in Wazirpur slum

The CPI(ML) on Monday started a 48-hour hunger strike in Wazirpur slum as a warning against the order of demolition of jhuggies near railway tracks.
Ravi Rai, State secretary of CPIML, Delhi, along with Shakuntala Devi, Sita Devi, Rameshwari Devi, Rinku and Sita, all residents of Wazirpur slum, have started the strike and said that the four-week moratorium on slum demolition that the Supreme Court ordered on Monday is only an eyewash and demanded a complete revocation of the order.
“The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have destroyed livelihood of the poor and workers of Delhi. The misery of the slum dwellers and migrant workers have been witnessed by the entire country. And in this situation, the order to demolish jhuggies is utterly inhuman,” the party said.
Ms. Shakuntala said, “We have been staying here for 28 years now. We work in the city. The government should tell us where we will stay if our house is demolished.” Ms. Sita, who is staying in the jhuggie for last 22 years, said: “We have not been given a pucca house till now by the government and now they are trying to demolish our jhuggie. Will they give us house in next four weeks that they have not done in the last 22 years?”
