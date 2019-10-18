Delhi

CPI(M) slams university over eviction notice

‘Flagrant attempt to suppress JNUSU’

The CPI(M) slammed the JNU administration’s move to issue order to the students’ union to vacate the JNUSU office, calling it an attempt to stop all democratic activity on the campus.

In a statement the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said that it was a “flagrant attempt to suppress” the elected student body.

In a letter to the JNU Students’ Union, the university administration had cited the fact that the JNUSU was not notified last year due to alleged non-compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee Report and that the matter was sub judice.

‘Students targeted’

The CPI(M) said the administration has taken this step despite the judicial scrutiny which legitimised the election to the JNU Students’ Union this year. “All this is part of efforts to stop all democratic activity on the campus. Students and teachers are being targeted for standing up for their rights,” the Polit Bureau said.

The united Left panel swept the JNU students’ union election this year with the CPI(M)’s students’ body — the Students’ Federation of India — winning the President’s post first time in 13 years.

“Under the [Narendra] Modi government, all central educational institutions are being subject to regimentation and academic freedom and democratic rights are under assault,” the party said.

The CPI(M) has demanded the withdrawal of the order to vacate the students’ union office. “The university should notify the new students union and not hinder its functioning,” the party added.

