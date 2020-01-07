Delhi

CPI(M) slams PM on JNU violence, says Modi’s silence speaks loudest

The CPI (M) on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the violence in JNU, charging that he was either “complicit or incompetent.” Attacks on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday left 34 people injured.

“Modi’s silence speaks loudest. A PM who cannot summon his voice when students a few kilometres away from his residence are beaten up is either complicit or incompetent. It is now well evident that ABVP goons supported by the administration inflicted massive violence on students of JNU. Those guilty, including in the government, will have to be brought to account,” tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Mr. Yechury on Sunday blamed the ABVP for the violence, alleging that the attacks were “planned” by those in power.

“JNU, Jamia, AMU, BHU, HCU, Jadavpur, IITs or IIMs are not alone. The students and the youth of this country know that this government wants to repress them, take the country backwards and heap economic misery and social disharmony on them,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Mr. Yechury tagged photographs of protests across India and said, “This is the story of every city, every town across India. Their mann ki baat is on the streets now.”

