Delhi

CPI(M) seeks ₹7,500 a month for ones outside I-T bracket

The Delhi State Committee of the CPI(M) on Wednesday organised a protest demonstration at Vithal Bhai Patel House demanding that the government transfer ₹7,500 per month to people outside the income tax-paying bracket for the next six months and provide 10 kg food grains to every individual for six months.

These were among the demands that the party made during its week-long protest that culminated on Wednesday.

