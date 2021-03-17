CPI(M) panel demands rollback of NCT Bill

‘It goes against the spirit of SC order’

The Delhi State Committee of the CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded immediate withdrawal of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill introduced in Parliament.

It said that the move by the Central government to further truncate the limited powers of the elected State government is a direct insult to the people of Delhi who elected this government.

The party said that it was an undemocratic and authoritarian takeover of the Delhi administration by the BJP-led Central government. The Bill introduced in the pretext of giving clarity to the Supreme Court order of July 4, 2018, the party added, goes against its spirit as it had upheld that the L-G is bound by the ‘aid and advice’ of the elected government.

“We demand immediate withdrawal of the Bill attacking the rights of the Delhi government introduced in the Lok Sabha and reiterate our demand for full statehood to Delhi. We also call upon the people of Delhi to raise voice against the moves to render the elected State government a powerless entity,” the party said.

It added that the BJP has repeatedly promised the people of Delhi that if voted to power at the Centre it would ensure full statehood for Delhi and it has brazenly betrayed this promise. “These dastardly attacks are part and parcel of both the authoritarian drive of the Narendra Modi government as well its increasing attacks on the federal structure,” the party said.