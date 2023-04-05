CPI(M) leader Suneet Chopra passes away in Delhi

April 05, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Senior leader of the CPI(M), art critic, curator and leader of the All India Agriculture Workers Union Suneet Chopra passed away in New Delhi on April 4, following a cardiac arrest. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road Crematorium on Wednesday, in the presence of senior Left leaders and activists.

Born in Lahore, Mr. Chopra joined the Left movement as a member of the Students Federation of India. He was one of the founder-members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. He was elected to the Central Committee of the CPI(M) in 1995 and remained in the panel till 2015.

Known for leading solidarity movements with socialist regimes, Mr. Chopra was also the general secretary of the All India Indo-Korean Friendship Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He became a dedicated cadre of the agricultural workers movement and played an important role in organising agricultural workers in the northwestern part of India. He was the joint secretary of the All India Agricultural Workers Union for a long time,” the CPI(M) said in a statement.

Hundreds of people paid homage to him when his mortal remains were brought to the CPI(M) headquarters here on Wednesday. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, senior left leader Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Ashok Dhawale and others, were present at the AKG Bhawan.

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of Suneet Chopra. A comrade in arms for half a century. We together, travelled through the ups and downs of people’s struggles for socialism. A passionately committed Marxist, he relentlessly championed people’s causes,” Mr. Yechury said.

ADVERTISEMENT