CPI(M) demands FIR against Anurag, Parvesh

The CPI (M) has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding filing FIR against Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for their campaign speeches which, the party alleged, were aimed at inciting communal enmity and threatening the voters.

Party polit bureau member Brinda Karat and Delhi State committee secretary K.M. Tewari, in a letter to Mr. Patnaik, have said that Delhi Police which has taken suo moto notice of statements made by other persons to file sedition cases, but has not taken any notice of the “blatantly communal and hate speeches” made by these two leaders and has not filed any cases against them.

Their speeches, the letter notes, constitute offences under Sections 153A/153B/504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as other applicable provisions, such as Section 295A/298/506 of the IPC. The party has demanded filing of FIR against the two.

Section 153 A is to punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion. Section 295 of the IPC makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons, punishable with imprisonment which may extend to two years, or with fine or with both.

“Mr. Verma seeks to characterise the protesters at Shaheen Bagh as potential dangerous invaders into the homes of peaceful Hindus. It is inciting religious hatred by calling them rapists and criminals. It is also designed to cause fear among the majority population, particularly women and create communal division [sic],” the letter says.

On the same day, Mr. Thakur, while campaigning for BJP candidate Manish Choudhary in Rithala, was seen addressing a rally of BJP supporters and leading a chant of ‘desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro salon ko’. “Mr. Thakur is in fact, seen in the video repeatedly calling upon the BJP supporters present to shout the said slogan so that the same is audible to other office-bearers and members of the BJP present on the stage, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh among others [sic],” the letter says.