CPCB told to recover compensation of over ₹71 lakh from Northern Rail

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to recover an environmental compensation of over ₹71 lakh from the Northern Railway for failing to curb air pollution near Shakurbasti railway station resulting from unloading of cement.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the apex pollution monitoring body to recover a fine of ₹28.65 lakh from the Central Railway Warehouse.

The directions came after a committee constituted by the NGT informed the Tribunal that the Northern Railway had not taken adequate action for implementing pollution control measures and health tests of workers involved in loading and unloading of cement.

“Northern Railways has failed in its duty of taking necessary steps to prevent air pollution affecting the environment and public health. We find that the reports submitted are based on material and need to be acted upon,” the Bench observed while passing the order.

Stating that the compensation was an interim one, the Bench directed authorities to furnish a further action taken report before the Tribunal by October 31.

In its report, the committee recommended that Northern Railway be directed to stop cement handling operations with immediate effect and operations be resumed only after implementation of the pollution control measures.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Anubhav Kumar who alleged that unscientific handling of cement at the station was causing air pollution in areas like Punjabi Bagh, Rani Bagh, Madipur, etc.