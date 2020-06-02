CPCB, States get more time to submit report on waterbodies restoration

Following a plea seeking restoration of waterbodies across the country, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted more time to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and States to furnish a report.

The green panel also directed district authorities to enhance mechanisms of harvesting excess water during excessive rains by utilising available funds and resources, including that under the MGNREGA.

Enhancing capacity

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “While rainwater harvesting is certainly important, harvesting surplus water during excessive rains from any area of catchment needs to be optimised by enhancing capacity of the existing ponds or waterbodies, creation of water harvesting structures in the sub-watersheds to the extent possible apart from setting up of additional waterbodies.”

Directing involvement of local bodies, the green Bench said, “Gram panchayats can certainly play an important role in the matter. Once adequate capacity enhancement of water bodies takes place, excess water can be channelised by using appropriate water harvesting techniques.”

Convene meeting

The tribunal directed District Magistrates to convene a meeting with all stakeholders and ensure the restoration of water bodies.

The Bench added that the action taken may be compiled at the State-level and reports furnished to the respective Chief Secretaries by the district magistrates.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Lt. Col (retired) Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi seeking restoration of the Ghata Lake in Gurugram apart from other water bodies. Following the plea, the NGT had expanded the scope of the petition to include water bodies from across the country.