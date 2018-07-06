CPCB plea alleges non-compliance with C&D waste rules

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday sought responses from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and others over a plea moved by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) alleging non-compliance with rules pertaining to management of construction waste.

A Bench headed by NGT Acting Chairperson Jawad Rahim also issued notices to NBCC, the Public Works Department and the civic bodies.

The plea moved by the apex pollution control board said that despite notifications from the Centre, government agencies were flouting Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

‘Unregulated demolition’

“There is urgent need to approach the tribunal as respondents are not paying serious heed to gauge the seriousness and ill effects of construction and demolition waste materials causing pollution not only to water but also air in Delhi. This is due to unregulated demolition, disposal or storage of construction and building waste,” the plea read.

The CPCB, in its plea, said that inspections between September 2017 and May 2018 had shown “large number of incidences of dust emission due to construction and demolition activities”.

The CPCB plea also said that the civic bodies had failed to take action despite construction and demolition activities taking place “within their jurisdictions”.

‘Repeat offenders’

Additionally, the apex pollution control board has placed a list of sites and authorities who were found to be “repeated offenders” pertaining to the compliance with the Construction & Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The report submitted by the CPCB said that among the sites that were non-compliant despite directions from the pollution control board, included NHAI projects like the construction of a flyover in Ghazipur, construction of multi-storied buildings in Mehrauli and Mahipalpur by the DDA and construction of drains at Ghazipur by the PWD.

Metro construction sites

The apex pollution control board’s report also mentioned a list of 22 Delhi Metro construction sites, including Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar market and Hindon metro stations, where the DMRC allegedly does not comply with the construction and demolition rules.