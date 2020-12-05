CPCB calls for intensifying efforts to curb pollution

NEW DELHI

05 December 2020 00:29 IST

Pollution control panel says local sources of pollution must be dealt with effectively

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday called for intensifying efforts to control air pollution due to unfavourable meteorological conditions for dispersal of pollutants over the next few days. It said that according to a forecast received from Indian Meteorological Department, air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category in the Capital.

On Friday, the 24-hour average AQI based on readings from 38 monitoring stations was 382, which was in the higher end of the very poor category.

The CPCB said that with incidences of stubble burning almost coming to an end and air quality continuing to remain in very poor category, it is important that local sources of pollution should be dealt with effectively. “Based on feedback received from the 50 teams deployed in the field since October 15, the major sources are open dumping of garbage, construction/demolition activity, unpaved roads/pits, and re-suspension of road dust,” it said.

Pollution hotspots

It added that the ‘hotspots’ are Narela, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka and Punjabi Bagh in Delhi and Faridabad, Jhajjar, Noida, and Bhiwadi in NCR.

“As per the analysis and number of complaints received, south, south-west district, north, north-west, and north-east districts of Delhi and Jhajjar, Bhiwadi, Gurugram North, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Noida in NCR are the areas that need to take actions to control air pollution due to construction/demolition activity, open dumping of garbage, road dust, and industrial emissions,” the CBCB said.

It asked all state pollution control boards, civic bodies in the Capital, NHAI and other authorities to ensure that action is taken to control emissions from local sources and address complaints made on SAMEER and all social media platforms on priority.