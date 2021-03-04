‘CoWIN process smooth unlike past two days’

Beneficiary numbers are rising steadily

Many beneficiaries, mostly senior citizens, who took the vaccine on Wednesday said that the process was smooth.

Officials of multiple hospitals also said there were no issues with the CoWIN platform, where details of beneficiaries are entered and checked before vaccination, on Wednesday unlike the past two days.

A total of 25,054 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Wednesday and there were four Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 13,794 were people who are 60 years of age and above, 1,625 people were between 45 and 59 years of age.

The number of people belonging to both age groups taking the vaccination have increased steadily since it started Monday.

The rest of the people vaccinated on Wednesday were healthcare workers and front-line workers.

Arun Jain, 69, a resident of Green Park, who took the vaccine at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, said that the process was “smooth”. “I had to wait for only 10 minutes to get the vaccine. It is my first time at the hospital and it was very clean and my overall experience was good,” he said.

Nand Kishore Agarwal, 61, said that he had come alone to take the vaccine and he had to wait only for about “5-7minutes”. “There were no issues here. I came here and registered for the vaccine,” he said.

Mr. Agarwal, who runs a general store in Sangam Vihar said that he has been opening the shop during the pandemic and getting vaccinated would give him more confidence.

Amit Gupta, who is the nodal officer of vaccination at the hospital, said that people above 60 years of age and between 45 and 59 years don’t have to wait in queues and they’re given priority for vaccination at the hospital.

Hira Singh Negi, 62, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, said that he took the vaccine at Radix Healthcare, a private hospital, on Wednesday.

“There were no issues with the process. I had registered online before going and had to wait only for about half an hour to get vaccinated. I’m completely fine after taking the vaccine and is also asking my friends to take the vaccine,” Mr. Negi said.

“There is hardly any fear about the vaccine now. There were a lot of senior citizens when I went to take the vaccine,” he added.

240 fresh cases

Delhi witnessed 240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,39,921, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths stood at 10,914. A total of 68,831 tests were done in a day.

Of the total cases, 6,27,423 people have recovered and there are 1,584 active cases.