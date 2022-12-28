COVID vaccine shortage: govt. centres shut, no free vaccination in Delhi

December 28, 2022 02:12 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - New Delhi

People are unable to get free COVID-19 vaccines in the city, as almost all Delhi government-run vaccination centres are shut due to a shortage of both Covaxin and Covishield shots, multiple sources told The Hindu.

The facilities are facing the shortage as the Delhi government is yet to get a fresh stock of vaccines from the central government, according to sources. This is despite concerns that COVID-19 cases might go up again and directions from the central and Delhi governments to increase administration of precaution doses.

In at least three districts, all vaccination centres were shut on Tuesday, officials said. “Currently, no vaccination centre in our district is working,” an official said. “Both vaccines have been out of stock for the past five to six days. At the beginning of this month, we were running about seven to 10 centres every day,” the official said.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the matter despite multiple requests.

Another source said the Delhi government has written to the Central government for both the vaccines, but hasn’t yet received any information on when the city might get a fresh stock. “Today morning there were only about 40 doses, that is four vials of vaccines, in all Delhi government vaccination centres in the city combined. By evening, only three vials of Covaxin were left and Covishield was finished,” the source added.

This means no more than three Delhi government-run centres will function on Wednesday, according to officials.

However, COVID-19 vaccines are available in multiple private hospitals, where people can pay and get a shot.

“We had around 10 centres a month ago, but now all are shut as we do not have any stock. All centres were shut today and we have no stock for tomorrow. The situation is the same in most districts,” another official said.

“Meanwhile, we are getting calls from people asking about getting vaccinated. We are telling them that vaccination is not happening now and we will restart once we get a stock of vaccines,” the official added.

On Thursday, after a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern about the low percentage of people who have taken the precaution dose and said that the Delhi government was thinking about conducting a door-to-door vaccination drive so that more people take the third dose.

“About 100% people have taken the first and second doses of the vaccine in Delhi. But only 24% of people have taken the precaution dose… Even when our doctors go door-to-door, people do not take the precaution dose,” Mr. Kejriwal had said.

Dr. Jugal Kishore, head of the community medicine department at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital, said that non-availability of free vaccines will affect the poor.

“The poor will have to either pay for the vaccine at private facilities or skip the vaccine and lose out on the extra protection. I don’t know how many will pay Rs 800 for the nasal vaccine at a private hospital,” he said.