COVID test positivity falls to 0.7%

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 0.71% on Monday from 0.95% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin. The TPR had peaked to 30.64% on January 14 and has been in a downward spiral since. The number of new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours was 258, down from 484 on Sunday as the number of tests fell to 36,584 from 50,759 a day earlier.  No new deaths were reported and the COVID-related toll remained at 26,122, according to the bulletin.  On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.


