COVID relief process to becomeeasier as govt. now tweaks rules

Health Dept. verification no longer mandatory, faster approval process: officials

The Delhi government has tweaked the process to get compensation if a person’s family member has died due to COVID-19. The decision will “speed up” the process, said officials.

Earlier, even after submitting the mandatory documents, one of these two conditions had to be fulfilled — the death must be certified as COVID-19 death as per a list by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA); else, the death must have happened within one month of testing COVID-19 positive. Plus, it had to be verified as COVID-19 death by the government Health Department, as per a notification of the scheme.

Now, the verification by the Health Department is not mandatory, as per an official order.

The Hindu had reported on Sunday that applications were being sent to the Health Department, if names were not on the MHA list and it was a “bottleneck”.

More than 2,200 applications were pending as the names were not on the MHA list till Monday.

“Further, to ameliorate distress faced by other families during this period, any other case where the deceased has tested COVID positive and expired, within one month of the report shall also get the benefits,” an official order issued on Monday evening read.

The order said the decision was taken in view of the discussions meeting held by the Social Welfare Minister on August 26. “This decision is expected to speed up the process of approvals as now officials do not have to send files to the Health Department if the name is not in the MHA list. This will make it easier,” a Delhi government official said.

On June 22, ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’, was notified to “provide immediate financial relief” to families who have lost their dear ones to COVID-19.

Under the same scheme, a one-time ₹50,000 is given to a family if they have lost someone to COVID-19 and a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 each to specific categories of people, who have lost their family members the virus.

The beneficiaries of the scheme include children who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19.

There are 6,200 children who are left with a single parent and 292 left orphaned as on August 16 due to COVID-19, as per a Delhi government report.