COVID relief: nurses’ union warns of strike

New Delhi

18 January 2022 00:58 IST

The Delhi government has not yet given the promised compensation of ₹1 crore each to families of two nursing officers who died due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic last year, Delhi State Hospitals’ Nurses Union said on Monday.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the union warned of protests if the government does not give the compensation. “It is very sad to say that even after a lapse of one year, the ex gratia amount has not been paid yet to the family of the above mentioned nursing staff. This is pure injustice towards the entire nursing cadre,” the letter read.

Jeemol Shaji, general secretary of the union, said that both of the nursing officers had done COVID-19 duty and died after testing positive. Both of them were working at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, according to the union.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.