COVID positivity stays below 1 per cent in Delhi

344 new cases, four deaths reported

The test positivity rate of COVID-19 in the city stayed below the 1% mark on Tuesday. It has increased slightly to 0.8% from 0.71% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin. The positivity had peaked to 30.64% on January 14. The number of new cases in 24 hours also increased slightly to 344 from 258 on Monday, as the number of tests increased to 42,947 from 36,584, a day earlier. Four new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 26,126, as per the bulletin. On January 13, at least 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.