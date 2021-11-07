COVID positivity rose on Deepavali

0.14% positive cases reported, highest since June 23

The Capital’s COVID-19 positivity rate increased on Deepavali after a continuous decline over the last five months, according to Delhi Government statistics.

In fact, the positivity rate – a metric defined by the number of positive cases emerging out of the total number of COVID tests performed – increased on a daily basis in the run-up to the festival on November 4.

According to Government statistics, the city’s positivity rate on November 1 was 0.07% and 0.08% on the next two days before shooting up to 0.14% on November 4 and decreasing to 0.10% on November 5. The last time a positivity rate of 0.14% was recorded was on June 23.

A senior Government official, though emphasising that there was no need for alarm, said increasing positivity was certainly a cause for concern and illustrated the need to remain cautious and not letting the guard down against a possible COVID outbreak.

According to Delhi Government records, the positivity rate had peaked at an alarming 36.24% on April 21 this year during the devastating second wave of COVID infections in the city.

On Saturday, the city reported no new COVID deaths over 24 hours and the toll stood at 25,091 for the 15th day, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi Government. Thirty-six new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 14,40,071. A total of 34,554 tests were done in a day.

Of the total cases, 14,14,629 people have recovered and there are 351 active cases.