COVID positivity remains below 1 per cent in Delhi

274 new infections reported

The test positivity rate of COVID-19 remained below the 1% mark and decreased further to 0.58% on Saturday from 0.63% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The positivity had peaked to 30.64% on January 14.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours was 274, less than 302 on Friday and the number of tests fell to 47,652 from 47,738 a day earlier.

No deaths were reported and the total deaths stood at 26,134, as per the bulletin.

On January, 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.