COVID positivity rate spikes in Capital with fall in tests

Number of fresh cases fell to 1,076 from 1,485 on Sunday

With a fall in the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the Capital rose to 6.42% on Monday from 4.89% a day earlier, as per a Delhi government bulletin.

While the number of tests fell to 16,753 from 30,398 a day earlier, the number of fresh cases fell to 1,076 from 1,485. No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 and there are currently 5,744 active cases in the city. As many as 1,329 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 TPR — the number of people testing positive per 100 people tested — had breached the 5% mark last month, after remaining below it for months. While the TPR was only 0.57% on April 1, it had reached 1.34% by April 4; the TPR has remained higher ever since.

Relief for COVID warriors

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore each to the families of two deceased COVID-19 warriors working with Delhi government-run hospitals. According to official data, the government has handed over ₹1 crore each to the families of 36 frontline warriors who died after contracting COVID-19.