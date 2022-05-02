Delhi

COVID positivity rate spikes in Capital with fall in tests

With a fall in the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the Capital rose to 6.42% on Monday from 4.89% a day earlier, as per a Delhi government bulletin. 

While the number of tests fell to 16,753 from 30,398 a day earlier, the number of fresh cases fell to 1,076 from 1,485. No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 and there are currently 5,744 active cases in the city. As many as 1,329 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 TPR — the number of people testing positive per 100 people tested — had breached the 5% mark last month, after remaining below it for months.  While the TPR was only 0.57% on April 1, it had reached 1.34% by April 4; the TPR has remained higher ever since.

Relief for COVID warriors

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore each to the families of two deceased COVID-19 warriors working with Delhi government-run hospitals. According to official data, the government has handed over ₹1 crore each to the families of 36 frontline warriors who died after contracting COVID-19.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
health
public health/community medicine
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2022 9:24:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/covid-positivity-rate-spikes-in-capital-with-fall-in-tests/article65376218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY