COVID positivity rate remains below 1 percent

The test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 remained below the 1% mark and dropped further to 0.77% on Thursday from 0.81% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin. The TPR had peaked at 30.64% on January 14 and has been less than ever since. The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours was 326, one case more than Wednesday and the number of tests increased to 42,542 from 40,284 a day earlier. Three deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 26,130, as per the bulletin. On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.