COVID positivity rate over 10%, but no need to panic: Delhi Health Minister

March 30, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - New Delhi

People visiting hospitals and having influenza or flu-like symptoms advised to wear masks

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference over the rising cases of COVID-19 cases at the Secretariat in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi, but there is no need to panic as the government is closely monitoring the situation and prepared to deal with any exigency, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday after chairing a meeting of senior officials.

“The positivity rate is more than 10%, but it is not a cause for concern as fewer tests were conducted. The genome sequencing of samples has revealed strains that are not worrying,” he said, a day after the city saw 300 daily cases for the first time since August 31 last year. He also said the virus was found in the city’s sewage over the past three weeks.

Mr. Bharadwaj advised people visiting hospitals and having influenza or flu-like symptoms to wear masks. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 12 p.m. on Friday.

