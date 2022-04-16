COVID positivity rate in Capital increases by 243.8% in a week

Sisodia says hospitalisation very low, govt. keeping close watch on situation

The upward trend in COVID-19 cases in the Capital continued with the test positivity rate (TPR) breaching the 5% mark on Saturday after remaining below it for months, as per a Delhi government bulletin.

The TPR, which is the number of people testing positive for the virus per 100 people tested, was 5.33% — a 243.8% increase from 1.55% a week ago.

The number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours also increased to 461 and two deaths were reported. Currently, there are 1,262 active cases in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the situation is under control and the hospitalisation is very low. “There is no need to worry. Cases are increasing and we are keeping a close watch on the situation. Not many are in hospitals.”

So far, only six COVID-19 patients have been admitted to LNJP hospital, the largest Delhi government hospital, Mr. Sisodia said, adding that the government has issued new guidelines for schools and urged parents to not worry but stay cautious.

Only a fortnight ago, the Delhi government had lifted fines for not wearing masks in public places.

Delhi has been witnessing a gradual rise in COVID-19 TPR and cases. On April 1, the TPR was only 0.57% and by April 4, it had crossed the 1% mark and reached 1.34%; the TPR has remained higher ever since.