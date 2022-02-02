COVID positivity rate falls to 5%

The downward trend in COVID-19 in the Capital continued on Tuesday with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling to 5.09% from 6.20% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The TPR had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%; it remained at the same level the next day and started decreasing since then.

The number of new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours also dropped to 2,683 from 2,779 on Tuesday, despite an increase in the number of tests. The number of tests increased to 52,736 from 44,847 a day earlier.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 25,892, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,426 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, 90.5% were vacant.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.