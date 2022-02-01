Delhi

COVID positivity rate continues to decline

The downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued in the city. The test positivity rate dropped to 6.2% from 6.37% on Sunday, according to a Delhi government bulletin on Monday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours decreased to 2,779 from 3,674 on Sunday, mainly due to a dip in the number of tests. The number of tests fell to 44,847 from 57,686, a day earlier.

A total of 38 new deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total to 25,865, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,428 hospital beds for COVID-19, 90.16% were reported vacant.

On January 13, a total of 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.


