COVID positivity rate around 1%, no need to panic: Delhi Health Minister

Bharadwaj urges people to exercise caution and avoid crowds if someone has low immunity

December 27, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Delhi government is reviewing the preparedness and doing mock drills at hospitals.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Delhi government is reviewing the preparedness and doing mock drills at hospitals. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said four persons were admitted to hospitals after having tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, adding that there is no need to panic.

“If you are unwell and have low immunity, stay home and avoid crowds. We are doing about 400 tests a day and the positivity rate [positive cases per 100 COVID tests] is around 1%, which is very low. We are sending the positive samples for genome sequencing and awaiting the results,” he said.

Till last Thursday, the positivity rate in the Capital was only 0.48%. At present, 69 people across the country have been diagnosed with the JN.1 strain of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“The newer strains are not as dangerous as in the past. That does not mean that [people] become careless. You should be cautious, but do not have to go into panic that COVID is spreading and people are dying,” he said, adding, “The government is reviewing the preparedness, doing mock drills at hospitals and following all directions given by the Centre.”

Related Topics

Delhi / health / disease / Coronavirus

