COVID positivity in Capital dips slightly

With an increase in the number of COVID-19 tests, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the Capital fell slightly to 4.64% on Friday from 4.71% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The number of tests increased to 22,442 from 20,480 a day earlier. The number of new infections rose to 1,042 from 965, taking the active caseload to 3,253. Two new deaths were reported.

According to an order issued on Friday, people not wearing masks in public places will be fined ₹500. The decision was taken in a DDMA meeting on Wednesday. However, people commuting in private four-wheelers are exempted from the fine, the order added.

The COVID-19 TPR — the number of people testing positive per 100 people tested — had breached the 5% mark on Saturday and increased to 7.7% on Monday. While the TPR was only 0.57% on April 1, it had reached 1.34% by April 4; the TPR has remained higher ever since.