COVID positivity falls in Delhi

The test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 in the city slightly decreased to 2.11% on Wednesday from 2.28% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours increased to 1,317 from 1,114 on Tuesday, which is also due to an increase in the number of tests. The number of tests increased to 62,556 from 48,792 a day earlier.

Thirteen new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 26,023, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,416 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, 94.81% were vacant.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.