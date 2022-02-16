Delhi

COVID positivity falls further in Delhi

The test positivity rate of COVID-19 in the city fell to 1.37% on Wednesday from 1.52% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The positivity rate had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours was 766, slightly up from 756 on Tuesday, as the number of tests increased to 56,112 from 49,792 a day earlier. Five new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 26086, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,306 hospital beds for COVID-19, 97.2% were vacant.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2022 10:10:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/covid-positivity-falls-further-in-delhi/article65056966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY