COVID positivity falls further in Delhi

766 infections, 5 deaths reported

766 infections, 5 deaths reported

The test positivity rate of COVID-19 in the city fell to 1.37% on Wednesday from 1.52% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The positivity rate had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours was 766, slightly up from 756 on Tuesday, as the number of tests increased to 56,112 from 49,792 a day earlier. Five new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 26086, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,306 hospital beds for COVID-19, 97.2% were vacant.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.