COVID: plea against reserving hotels for govt. officials rejected

Delhi govt.’s notice stated reservation of four hotels for COVID-19 treatment

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a petition challenging Delhi government’s notifications reserving rooms in four hotels linked to two hospitals for treatment of officials of various public authorities and their families.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh refused to accept the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that resources of the State remained unutilised due to the exclusive reservation of facilities for COVID-19 treatment of government officials and their families.

The HC passed the order on a plea by Delhi-based doctor Kaushal Kant Mishra who argued that creating a classification in favour of a certain category of persons was “arbitrary” and “unimaginable” when the common man was running from pillar to post in search of oxygen beds.

As per the Delhi government’s April 27 notice, 70 rooms at Hotel Ginger at Vivek Vihar; 50 rooms at Hotel Park Plaza in Shahdara, and 50 rooms at Hotel Leela Ambience at CBD Ground in Karkardooma, linked to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital; and all the rooms in Hotel Golden Tulip at Hari Nagar, linked to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, are reserved for the treatment of officers/officials of Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations, local bodies and their families.