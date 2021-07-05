COVID patient with severe complications recovers after 50 days in ICU

New Delhi

05 July 2021 08:35 IST

He had developed ARDS, says doctor

A 38-year-old patient, who had developed severe complications due to COVID, recovered after 50 days in ICU and was discharged from a private hospital here, said authorities on Sunday.

The patient, an executive in a multi-national company was diabetic, and had been admitted to the Moolchand Hospital on May 7, when the city was battling a fierce second COVID wave.

He had severe bilateral pneumonia and had also developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), said Surabhi Awasthi, Director of Critical Care at the hospital.

According to hospital authorities, the patient’s relatives had considered airlifting him for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and lung transplant but were somehow convinced to continue the treatment at the facility.

“He was in the ICU for 50 days and on ventilator support for nearly 35-40 days. After we could cure his lungs, he developed quadriparesis and could not move any limbs.

“We treated that condition with the help of a neurologist. Then the patient developed pneumothorax in which air gets filled inside the lungs but he managed to overcome everything,” Dr. Awasthi said.

Currently, the patient has regained movement in his upper limbs but his lower limbs are still weak, the doctor said, adding: “He has a long road to recovery”.