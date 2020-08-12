COVID deaths drop to single digit in Delhi

1,257 new COVID-19 cases reported in the city

After months, Delhi reported single digit COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. A total of eight patients succumbed to the complications triggered by the virus in the past 24 hours, said a health bulletin released by the city government.

In all, 1,257 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,47,391. The total number of deaths stood at 4,139. Of the total cases, 1,32,384 people have recovered and 10,868 are active cases.

“Doubling time in Delhi at this point is over 50 days compared to the national average, which is around 20 days. The condition is better when the doubling time increases. There was a time when the cases were doubling in seven days in the city,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. He also said that one-third of patients in city hospitals are from outside Delhi.

“Day before yesterday, 97 people from outside got admitted in hospitals and 200 people from Delhi got admitted. So, more than one-third of the patients are from outside. Because of this, the number of patients admitted in hospitals is not decreasing like it used to before,” Mr. Jain said.

He also said 47 people were released from jails following a meeting of the sentence review board.

The number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 25 days, which is less compared to June. On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000 – the highest so far – and since then it has been dropping.