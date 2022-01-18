‘COVID cases showing downward trend’

12,527 fresh infections recorded; positivity rate increases slightly to 27.99%

The daily new COVID-19 cases have reduced for the fourth consecutive day and Delhi has been showing a decreasing trend, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

“Weekend curfews have played a significant role in the dip. This trend indicates that the number of cases in Delhi is decreasing, but the government is still alert and will take some time to understand the trend,” the Minister said.

The number of new COVID-19 admissions at Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest Delhi government-run hospital, has also come down in the last two days, authorities said.

“Earlier, the number of new COVID admissions were increasing every day and it had reached 40-50 people a day. But now it is coming down. In the last two days, there have been only 35-40 new admissions a day,” said Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Lok Nayak Hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that free online yoga classes by the government was helping people, who test positive, to stay stress-free during isolation.

Positivity still high

With a 31.7% fall in the number of COVID-19 tests on Monday compared with a day earlier, new cases in 24 hours fell to 12,527 from 18,286 on Sunday, as per a Delhi government bulletin. A total of 44,762 tests were conducted in 24 hours, down from 65,621 tests on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate increased slightly to 27.99% from 27.87% a day earlier. Twenty-four new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 25,387, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,505 hospital beds for COVID-19, 82.04% were vacant on Monday.

On Thursday, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

In another development, the city police on Monday said that nearly 2,500 personnel have been infected since January 1 while 767 of them have recovered.

The personnel include officers from all ranks and units, the police said. Officers said that those infected have isolated themselves and are having mild symptoms. The Delhi police boasts a total of 80,000 personnel.

In an order issued earlier, police personnel and their family members who had not been vaccinated were told to complete the vaccination process while a special camp is also being organised for police personnel of all ranks to administer the booster doses to those eligible.