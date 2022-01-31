COVID cases show steady decline in city

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 21,490 on Sunday, according to data provided by the Delhi government. The latest health bulletin showed that in the past 24 hours, 3,674 new cases were reported along with 30 deaths.

The positivity rate, which was around 30% during the peak of the wave in the second week of January, has plunged to 6.37%. The government said that 57,686 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours of which 46,188 were RT-PCR.

Hospital data shows that there are 1,567 patients admitted due to COVID-19. Among these, 143 are on ventilator support while 590 are on oxygen support. There are currently 16,165 patients under home isolation.

The number of COVID-19 cases has seen a steady decline over the past week when it first fell to below 10,000 cases last Sunday. On Saturday, the city reported 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41% while on Friday, Delhi had recorded 4,044 cases.