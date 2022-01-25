COVID cases, positivity rate fall in Delhi

The downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued in the city on Monday with the test positivity rate falling to 11.79% from 13.32% on Sunday, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The number of new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours fell to 5,760 from 9,197 a day earlier due to a dip in the number of tests.

A total of 48,844 tests were conducted over 24 hours compared with 69,022 tests on Sunday.

Thirty new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 25,650, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,411 hospital beds for COVID-19, 84.47% were vacant on Monday.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.