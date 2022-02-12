COVID cases, positivity lowest in over a month

New Delhi

12 February 2022 01:11 IST

977 fresh cases, 12 deaths reported

The downward trend in COVID-19 continue in the city with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling below the 2% mark after over a month to 1.73% on Friday, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours also fell below the 1,000 mark after more than a month to 977 on Friday. The number of tests increased to 56,444 from 52,848 a day earlier.

Twelve new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 26,047. Of the total 15,375 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, 95.66% were vacant.

On January 13, a total of 28,867 fresh cases were reported, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.