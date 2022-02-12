Delhi

COVID cases, positivity lowest in over a month

The downward trend in COVID-19 continue in the city with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling below the 2% mark after over a month to 1.73% on Friday, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours also fell below the 1,000 mark after more than a month to 977 on Friday. The number of tests increased to 56,444 from 52,848 a day earlier.

Twelve new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 26,047. Of the total 15,375 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, 95.66% were vacant.

On January 13, a total of 28,867 fresh cases were reported, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2022 1:12:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/covid-cases-positivity-lowest-in-over-a-month/article38415481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY