COVID cases in Delhi continue to rise, positivity rate at nearly 30%

COVID vaccination drive under way at a centre in New Delhi on Sunday. The cumulative beneficiaries of the vaccination in the Capital now stand at 25,65,918, of which 4,51,487 have received their second dose.

NEW DELHI

19 April 2021 00:42 IST

CM urges Union Minister to ensure uninterrupted supply of 700MT oxygen daily

The city on Sunday reported 25,462 fresh COVID cases with 161 deaths, read the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The bulletin also stated that 85,620 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 29.74%, which was a jump from Saturday’s 24.56%. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the increase in the positivity rate to nearly 30% was a major cause for concern.

The total number of active cases in the city now stands at 74,941 out of which 34,938 are under home isolation.

Number of vacant beds

The COVID-19 patient management system shows that out of the 17,514 available beds for COVID-19 patients, 3,527 beds are vacant. At dedicated COVID Care Centres, out of the 5,525 available beds, 4,867 are vacant. The Delhi Corona app shows that out of the available 1,340 ICU beds with ventilator for COVID-19 patients, 38 are vacant. There are 58 vacant ICU beds without ventilator out of the 2,778 available.

The health bulletin added that 67,448 beneficiaries had been vaccinated in 24 hours of which 54,306 were given their first dose. The cumulative beneficiaries of the vaccination in the Capital now stand at 25,65,918, out which 4,51,487 have received their second dose.

‘Restore oxygen supply’

To deal with the shortage in oxygen supply to patients in Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal wrote to Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, urging him to ensure an uninterrupted supply of 700MT of oxygen daily. He also asked him to restore 140MT oxygen supply by INOX — one of the major suppliers.

The output of INOX has been diverted to other States, which resulted in a critical shortage in Delhi hospitals, Mr. Kejriwal alleged in a tweet. He and his deputy Manish Sisodia also inspected various hospitals and COVID Care Centres across the Capital.

“Visited Commonwealth Games Village, Yamuna Sports Complex and government school at Rouse Avenue. A total of 1,500 oxygen beds will become functional between tomorrow and the day after in these three places,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted after announcing the move to add 6,000 beds.

The government also passed orders to further augment the bed capacity at all nursing homes and private hospitals. It ordered private hospitals —providing COVID-related treatment — to reserve at least 80% of ICU bed capacity and 80% of ward bed capacity for virus patients. It also told them to display the revised bed capacity on the COVID-19 data management portal immediately.

Chandni Chowk closed

Meanwhile, the Chandni Chowk market association decided to down shop shutters till next Sunday in view of the COVID surge in the city. Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Bhargava said the association would review its decision after assessing the condition on April 25 till which time shops would remain closed.