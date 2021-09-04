COVID cases dip as city sees only 35 infections

1,37,85,457 vaccine doses administered in the Capital so far: government bulletin

The city reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the third consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,082, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday. Also, 35 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,874.

A total of 63,812 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.05%. Of the total cases, 14,12,430 people have recovered and there are only 362 active cases. As many as 83 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the city fell to 131 from 141 on Thursday, the bulletin added.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Friday morning would last for two days, as per another bulletin. Delhi had a balance stock of 5,16,720 vaccine doses, of which 3,73,370 are Covishield and 1,43,350 are Covaxin, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,53,745 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday of which 1,06,672 were first doses and 47,073 second doses, it said. The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the Capital so far is 1,37,85,457, including 39,41,416 second jabs.