COVID cases continue to fall in Delhi

The downward trend in COVID-19 in the city continued on Thursday with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling to 4.3% from4.73% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The TPR had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%; it remained at the same level the next day and has started decreasing since then.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours decreased to 2,668 from 3,028 on Wednesday, which is also due to a fall in the number of tests. The number of tests fell to 61,992 from 63,982 a day earlier.

Thirteen new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 25,932, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,426 hospital beds for COVID-19, 91.4% were vacant.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.