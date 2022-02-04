Delhi

COVID cases continue to fall in Delhi

The downward trend in COVID-19 in the city continued on Thursday with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling to 4.3% from4.73% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The TPR had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%; it remained at the same level the next day and has started decreasing since then.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours decreased to 2,668 from 3,028 on Wednesday, which is also due to a fall in the number of tests. The number of tests fell to 61,992 from 63,982 a day earlier.

Thirteen new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 25,932, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,426 hospital beds for COVID-19, 91.4% were vacant.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 1:28:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/covid-cases-continue-to-fall-in-delhi/article38373308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY