COVID blues gone, UG students from all years unite at DU

August 17, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

As Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday gave a warm welcome to first-year undergraduate students of Delhi University, the North Campus was abuzz with excitement as freshers took the first step into their colleges.

For the first time since 2019, the new academic session in DU began with UG students from all three years started their first day of classes together. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the academic calendar over the past few years, resulting in classes taking place in a staggered manner for all students.

“It did not feel like my first day, but as if I have been here for a whole year. Most students are anxious about their first day, but I was anxious about not being anxious,” said Umang Jain, 18. A first-year student of Jesus and Mary College, she was marvelled by how her seniors comfortably interacted with the freshers.

Each college had a different approach to the orientation of freshers. While some held the main programme on Wednesday, others organised a campus tour along with document verification.

Addressing the orientation at Miranda House, Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, “We firmly believe that establishing a strong foundation and a sense of belonging are pivotal for embarking on a fruitful academic journey.”

She also emphasised the essence of embodying the values of dignity, equity, and compassion, which are fundamental to being a part of the Miranda House community.

Many freshers spent the day getting clarity on courses, especially since DU implemented the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) system only last year.

Meanwhile, some seniors were happy with the freedom of returning to their colleges. Vansh Ray Kaul, a member of the Ibtida Drama Society at Hindu College, is embracing new responsibilities. “With societal responsibilities passing onto fresh shoulders, the vibrant energy of freshers infuses pride for our college in us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the V-C put students at ease by reiterating the policies against ragging and encouraging inclusivity.