COVID ₹50Kcompensation: ‘89% of verified applicants to receive due amount’

Remaining set of victims’ families will also get this amount by Wednesday: govt. officials

After being reprimanded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, government officials concerned have ensured that 89% of verified applicants for ex-gratia compensation of ₹50,000 for family members of those who died due to COVID receive the due amount, the government said on Friday.

The remaining set of victims’ families, the government added, will also get this amount by Wednesday. Mr. Kejriwal held another review meeting related to the scheme on Friday where he commended the officers concerned for working round-the-cock to help the bereaved families.

He also directed the officials to complete the disbursal of the monthly pension of all the beneficiaries within a week.

According to the government, he also gave strict instructions to the effect that all those who had not yet registered for the pension be made to register no matter what it took for officials to reach out to them and the pension of all the victims’ families should be started within a week.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the monthly pension of 86% of the applicants registered so far had been started.

On October 1, Mr. Kejriwal had expressed strong displeasure over the pendency in implementation of the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana in a similar review meeting.

In the meeting, the officials presented the progress report of the scheme for the last one week and said that out of the applications received for one-time assistance, 14,605 applications have been verified online by visiting homes.

Out of these verified applications, a one-time assistance amount of ₹50,000 has been transferred to the bank account of 13,005 people. Officials said that there are 2,196 families which have voluntarily backed out of the scheme. At the same time, the officials said that the work of providing a monthly pension to the victims is going on rapidly.